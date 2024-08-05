JI protesters served with parathas, tea for breakfast

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori had instructed that sit-in protesters from Jamaat-e-Islami be offered lunch on Sunday afternoon. Earlier, at the Governor’s direction, the protesters had been served parathas and tea for breakfast. Kamran Khan Tessori stated that he was serving the protesters from his own, not from public tax money, and that he also donates his salary to charitable organisations like JDC and Saylani Welfare Trust. He further remarked, “The sit-in protesters are my guests, and it is my duty to serve them.” The Governor encouraged the young participants of the protest to register for IT courses, suggesting that learning technology, rather than protesting, is the way to make Pakistan a global power. Additionally, he mentioned that those unable to go to work due to the sit-in could collect free rations for their families from the Governor House. The protesters expressed their gratitude to the Governor for providing meals, tea, and water. It is noteworthy that Governor instructed his staff to take special care of all the protesters.