Monday, August 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JI protesters served with parathas, tea for breakfast

Our Staff Reporter
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori had instructed that sit-in protesters from Jamaat-e-Islami be offered lunch on Sunday afternoon. Earlier, at the Governor’s direction, the protesters had been served parathas and tea for breakfast. Kamran Khan Tessori stated that he was serving the protesters from his own, not from public tax money, and that he also donates his salary to charitable organisations like JDC and Saylani Welfare Trust. He further remarked, “The sit-in protesters are my guests, and it is my duty to serve them.” The Governor encouraged the young participants of the protest to register for IT courses, suggesting that learning technology, rather than protesting, is the way to make Pakistan a global power. Additionally, he mentioned that those unable to go to work due to the sit-in could collect free rations for their families from the Governor House. The protesters expressed their gratitude to the Governor for providing meals, tea, and water. It is noteworthy that Governor instructed his staff to take special care of all the protesters.

Sindh CM puts civic bodies on red alert amid rain forecast

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024