JI sit-in at Liaqat Bagh continues as talks yielded no results

ISLAMABAD, RAWALPINDI - Jamaat-e-Islami’s protest against inflation, high electricity bills and exorbitant taxes continued for the 10th consecutive day on Sunday at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, as at least initial two rounds of negotiations between the Jamaat-e-Islami and government committees failed to produce any results. The protesters have been sitting under open sky as one side of Murree Road is open for traffic and business activities around the vicinity continue as usual. With the deadlock prolonging, the party leadership expected to announce the party’s next line of action within a due course of time. The initial two rounds of negotiations between the JI and government could not break the deadlock. The party has announced that the sit-in will continue until the demands are met and that it may prolong and extend the protest countrywide. Previously, JI had postponed the sit-in scheduled for the D-Chowk in the federal capital as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted the JI leadership, requesting the postponement of the sit-in. The JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has been criticising the government for its handling of electricity bills, claiming they have shaken the country. The party believes that the middle class and traders are particularly distressed, with no segment of society spared by the government’s actions. The party leadership has announced that instead of the sit-in, protests and camps would be held in all cities across the country on July 12 with further sit-ins in various cities on July 14. On July 24, convoys from different cities will head towards Islamabad, according to the party.