Karachi City, Karachi United book spots for semifinal

The National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 continues to thrill on the fourth day of its final stage at Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad. Demonstrating exceptional skill, Karachi City FC from Group B and Karachi United from Group A have successfully secured their spots in the semifinals.

In the day's first match, Karachi United showcased their dominance with a 2-0 victory over Highlanders. Sara set the pace by opening the scoreline in the 4th minute, giving Karachi United an early lead. The team's consistent pressure paid off again in the 88th minute when Amara doubled the lead, securing the win. With this triumph, Karachi United has won two consecutive matches, finishing at the top of Group A.

The second match featured a stellar performance by Karachi City FC, who triumphed over Legacy WFC with an impressive 3-0 scoreline. Nadia Khan was the match's star, scoring two brilliant goals, while Suha contributed with one goal. The decisive win ensured Karachi City FC's place in the semifinals from Group B.