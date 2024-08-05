KP information advisor blasts federal govt over costly IPP agreements and governance failures

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Saif has called for the federal government to be held accountable for its costly agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), rather than blaming the KP government.

In a sharp critique, Barrister Saif accused the federal administration of exploiting the public through these expensive IPP deals, which have led to severe load shedding and exorbitant electricity bills. He condemned the federal government for attempting to deflect attention from its own governance shortcomings by targeting the KP government.

Saif emphasized that terrorism is a cross-border issue, placing the responsibility for border security and administration squarely on the federal government. He also criticized the Punjab government for its handling of the recent torrential rains, suggesting negligence as family members reportedly enjoyed leisure time in Murree amidst the crisis.

The advisor alleged that those in power are more focused on accumulating assets abroad than on serving the public. He urged federal ministers to prioritize health projects if they genuinely care about citizens' welfare.

Highlighting the popularity of the PTI party in KP, Barrister Saif boasted of its sweeping electoral success in the province, attributing it to the party's commendable performance over the past 11 years.