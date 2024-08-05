KP PA Speaker pays tribute to police martyrs

Peshawar - Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Salim Swati on Sunday emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by police martyrs. In a message on the eve of Police Martyrs Day, he stated, “The purpose of observing this day is to remind ourselves that we can never forget the sacrifices of our martyrs.”

Swati highlighted the expanded role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, noting that since the merger of FATA, the police have been responsible for duties on the borders as well. He said, “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has taken on the additional responsibility of safeguarding the borders following the FATA merger.”

The Speaker also extended heartfelt tributes to the families of police martyrs, acknowledging their enduring sacrifice and commitment. “We pay our respects to the families of our police martyrs,” Swati added.

Police Martyrs Day observed in DIK

Police Martyrs’ Day was observed in the DI Khan district to pay homage to the sacrifices rendered by policemen, with a ceremony held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines on Sunday. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, Acting Sessions Judge Mian Mehmood, Additional Session Judge Jameel Khan, District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, officers of the Pak Army, SPs Investigation, CTD, City, Saddar, SDPOs, relatives of martyrs, religious leaders, traders, media persons, and people from various walks of life participated in the event.

To honor the police martyrs, the children of the martyred policemen performed Naats, songs, and speeches. Addressing the ceremony, RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti emphasized that the rank and position given to a martyr in Islam are matchless. “The martyrs are our real heroes, and their families are a source of boosting the morale of our forces,” he said.

He paid tribute to the police martyrs who gave their lives while safeguarding people’s lives and properties. “The sacrifices of police martyrs can never be forgotten,” he acknowledged. He noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has made an unparalleled story of sacrifices by rendering their lives for national survival and security against terrorists.

The RPO stated that August 4th is observed as ‘Police Martyrs Day’ across the country to assure the families of martyrs that their sacrifices will not go in vain. He added that the peace in the region today is due to the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs. He paid salutes to the mothers and sisters of those whose loved ones sacrificed their lives for the nation’s future.

Earlier, the RPO visited ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ and prayed for the elevation of martyrs’ ranks. Later, the RPO and DPO Nasir Mehmood, along with the children of martyrs, planted saplings in the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines as part of the ongoing Monsoon tree plantation campaign.