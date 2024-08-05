Monday, August 05, 2024
Man kills real brothers for refusing marriage proposal

syed hammad hussain
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Khanewal   -  A man killed his two real brothers for refusing to marry their daughter with his son. The elder brother allegedly killed his two younger brothers by shooting and using knives. The incident took place in Shirazabad area of Abdul Hakeem. The alleged murderer Munir Ahmad wanted to marry his son with his younger brother’s daughter. He asked his younger brother for this relationship but his younger brother refused to do so. Both the brothers were brutally killed for refusing the relationship. Muneer Ahmed killed both of them at their homes. In fit of anger, he went to his brother, Qaisar Abbas’s house and shot him dead and later, he also stabbed his brother Nasir Abbas to death with repeated blows of a sharp 

