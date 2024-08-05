MDCAT-2024 exam to be held on Sept 22

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) announced on Sunday that the MDCAT-2024 examination will be conducted across Pakistan, including Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, on September 22, 2024. This examination is necessary for admission into public and private medical and dental colleges. Students should register on the official PMDC website from August 5.

In line with the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and PMDC, the paper-based exam will be held simultaneously in six regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Abbottabad, Swat, and Dir Lower.

To discuss these directives and ensure meticulous planning and execution, a special meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq. The meeting focused on the directives from PMDC and the Provincial Government, which emphasize the importance of thorough planning and efficient execution to uphold high standards of transparency in the MDCAT examination process.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor briefed the participants on the necessary arrangements, logistics, and timelines. He also sought their input and suggestions to ensure the successful and fair conduct of the MDCAT-2024 examination.