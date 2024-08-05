Minister attends ceremony in honour of police martyrs

SIALKOT - Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Mian Zeeshan Rafiq has said martyrs of the Punjab Police sacrificed their lives for people’s lives, wealth and dignity. Martyrs are the benefactors of the nation and living nations never forget the sacrifices of their benefactors, he said while addressing a ceremony, organised by the district police at a local hotel to pay respects to martyrs on the Police Martyrs Day, here on Sunday. Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Rana Arif Harnah, DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik and local officials of Chenab Rangers also addressed the event, and paid tribute to the police martyrs. At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the martyred policemen and for the security and development of the nation. Meanwhile, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot Dr Rana Qurban Ali Khan, along with Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot Sheikh Jawahar Ali, visited Center Kotli Loharan in tehsil Sialkot. The deputy director checked attendance of all field formation teams and asked about their performance. He directed that officers should regularly notify farmers for ‘Kissan Card’ registration through village-to-village announcements on a daily basis and complete the registration of farmers by August 15, 2024. He said awareness should be given to farmers about ‘Green Tractor Scheme’ and ‘Solar Energy Scheme’ of Bank of Punjab and convey the message of the Agriculture Department to every farmer about benefiting from 50 per cent to 70pc subsidy so that every farmer could get benefits.

He said the agricultural extension should provide useful advice to farmers regarding paddy crop care so that they could increase their production per acre.

The deputy director said an awareness campaign to prevent smog and the use of happy seeder for wheat cultivation should be intensified so that farmers prefer harvesting paddy through rotavator machine.