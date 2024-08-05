NHMP pays tribute to martyrs 

ISLAMABAD - On the eve of “Youm-e-Shuhda Police,” the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) held a poignant ceremony to honour the sacrifices of Pakistan Police officers, particularly those from NHMP who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Before the ceremony IG, Salman Chaudhary along with ASP Sohaib Amin son of the martyred Sub Inspector Muhammad Amin laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shudhda monument. The event was highlighted by Inspector General of NHMP, Salman Chaudhry, who recognized the bravery of the fallen officers and their families.

IG, Salman Chaudhry addressed the audience, underscoring the heroism of the 49 NHMP martyrs, including a lady officer.

He expressed deep gratitude to the families of these heroes, emphasising their critical role in shaping NHMP into a beacon of excellence. IG Chaudhry lauded the martyrs as exemplary figures of courage and resilience, and voiced his solidarity with their families.

ASP Sohaib Amin, son of the martyred Sub Inspector Muhammad Amin, was among the chief guests, along with Nosheen Safdar, daughter of martyred Muhammad Safdar. Both conveyed their heartfelt thanks during the ceremony, acknowledging the support and recognition extended by the NHMP. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates of honour, paying tribute to the enduring legacy of the fallen officers and their families.