Nicole Kidman, Victoria Beckham bond over marriage, parenthood

LOS ANGELES - Nicole Kidman and Victoria Beckham can relate to one another when it comes to the challenges of motherhood and marriage. In a candid Vogue interview published on Saturday, Kidman, 57, shared with the former Spice Girl that she and her husband, Keith Urban, 56, are having trouble balancing family life with social life — just as Beckham, 50, has experienced with her husband, David Beckham, 49. Kidman reflected, “We’ve put so much into the family that a lot of our social life didn’t exist, and now we need to make new friends, get out more, say yes.” She further acknowledged that raising children often means sacrificing personal social activities: “When you’re raising kids, [you say] ‘I can’t actually go to that,’ or you’re sick and cancelling, or you’ve got to work, and the one thing that’s going to fall is going out and creating new groups of friends.” Both women also discussed the foundations of their long-lasting marriages. Kidman, who married Urban in 2006, and Beckham, married to David since 1999, reflected on what keeps their relationships strong. Kidman shared, “The greatest advice I was given was there’s the individual — so there’s me and the you — and there’s the we. And that’s only you.” She further noted, “If you really like the person — really love them, but really like them, too, god it helps.”