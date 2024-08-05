Nida Khuhro directs officials to provide free medicines in hospitals

LARKANA - Parliamentary Secretary of Health and Population Department Nida Khuhro visited Chandka Civil Hospital Larkana Emergency Ward, Sheikh Zayed Children and Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana on Sunday. She took a briefing from District Health Officer Larkana Shaukat Abro and Medical Supridentant Chandka Civil Hospital Dr. Niaz Hussain Abro and other related officials at the DHO office. On this occasion, the Parliamentary Secretary of the Health Department, Nidar Khuhro, directed the administration to ensure the presence of doctors in the hospitals, especially in the emergency wards, even at night. During the visit Nida Khuhro, reviewed the supply of medicines to the patients and the presence of doctors in the hospitals but in the slip, many medicines have to be bought from outside. The Parliamentary Secretary of the Health Department, Nida Khuhro, took notice of the process of ordering medicines from outside for patients in Larkana hospitals and directed the DHO and MS to the patients coming for treatment in the hospitals. She gave directions that Medicine to be provided at any cost.

On that occasion, Nida Khuhro said that the health department is providing funds for the provision of free medicines to patients in hospitals but there are complaints that patients have to buy medicines from outside.

She said that under the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari treatment facilities through robotic machines and cyberknife are available in Sindh alone. She said that National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) trauma centers and modern emergency centers have been established where people from other provinces are coming to Sindh for free treatment.