No ban on private practice of doctors in evening hours: minister

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has announced that the Health Department has not imposed any ban on private practice of doctors. In a statement issued on Sunday, he clarified that the department had instructed hospital heads to allow private practice during evening hours within government hospitals, aimed at providing better convenience to patients. The minister emphasised that the initiative would ensure that patients receive top-notch medical facilities during evening hours as doctors engage in private practice. This policy is part of the Health Department’s broader effort to enhance health system in the province. He highlighted the successful implementation of evening private practices at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore and the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, suggesting this model could be expanded to other government hospitals. “This decision is geared towards improving the health system and ensuring patients have access to quality care beyond regular hospital hours,” Nazir said.