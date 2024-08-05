Monday, August 05, 2024
OIC urges reversal of India's actions in IIOJK and respect for Jammu and Kashmir’s status

OIC urges reversal of India's actions in IIOJK and respect for Jammu and Kashmir's status
Web Desk
9:32 PM | August 05, 2024
National

On Monday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's internationally recognized status and the reversal of all unilateral measures taken by India on or after August 5, 2019.

In a statement issued to mark the fifth anniversary of India’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the OIC General Secretariat reaffirmed the decisions from the OIC Summit and resolutions from the Council of Foreign Ministers regarding the region.

The OIC expressed its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and urged the international community to intensify efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.
 
 
 
 

