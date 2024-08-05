Online marketplace vital to increase carpet exports, reduce delays: CTI

LAHORE - The Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman has called for the establishment of a dedicated business-to-business e-commerce portal to bolster Pakistan’s carpet exports and enhance its global competitiveness.

He emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive online platform that showcases Pakistani manufacturers, exporters, and international buyers, facilitating seamless and efficient trade operations and this initiative aims to bridge the gap with rival nations like India, streamlining business processes and eliminating delays.

The CTI chairman expressed these views while addressing a consultative meeting with well-known manufacturers and exporters of handmade carpets here on Sunday. The participants also addressed the industry’s challenges and the need for training skilled workers in line with modern demands, sparking a productive discussion on how to enhance the sector’s competitiveness.

Speaking on the occasion, Ejazur Rehman stressed the need to leverage all available resources to explore new markets for Pakistan’s handmade carpet products. He urged manufacturers and exporters of hand-woven carpets to embrace the business-to-business e-commerce model by developing modern, data-driven portals.

He said that this would enable Pakistani manufacturers, exporters, and global buyers to converge on a single platform, facilitating seamless connections and timely sales. “The portal will empower Pakistani manufacturers and exporters to showcase their products in global markets without delay and effortlessly connect with international buyers,” he added.

The CTI chairman appealed to government agencies, particularly the Export Development Fund, to provide support in streamlining logistics and customs procedures, facilitating online business-to-business trade.

Ejazur Rehman emphasised the need for Pakistani exporters and foreign buyers to collaborate and establish strong networks, promoting the handwoven carpets industry through mutual cooperation.