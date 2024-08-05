Outsourcing of sanitation work in all tehsils to improve service: DC

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema has said that outsourcing of sanitation work in all tehsils of the district would improve service across the district.

The DC said that the outsourcing is being done to further improve the sanitation system. Hassan Waqar informed that organized sanitation systems are being introduced in Rawalpindi city as well as in all tehsils of the district.

For the first time in the history of Punjab, work is being done on such a large scale to ensure cleanliness in all tehsils, he added. The DC said that the officers concerned had been directed to complete the process as soon as possible and all the arrangements should be finalized in this regard. Manual and mechanical sweeping, waste collection, drain cleaning and waste disposal would be ensured, he said adding, preference would be given to such companies which have modern machinery. For the first time, special attention is being given to garbage dumping, Hasan Waqar Cheema informed.

Every tehsil must have at least one environment friendly dumping site, the DC said. Any negligence in cleanliness operations after outsourcing would not be tolerated, he added. The municipality department would monitor outsourcing system digitally including biometric attendance, vehicle tracking management system, vehicle weighing at dumping site, digital fleet monitoring and container clearance through geo-tagging and prompt resolution of the complaints, the DC informed.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had decided to outsource the cleaning work in 36 districts and 147 tehsils of the province to improve the service in the villages and the cities.