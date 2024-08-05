Over 95pc areas cleared of water on time: Sukkur Mayor

SUKKUR - Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Sukkur Mayor, Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh on Sunday has said that some people are conspiring against him and Sukkur city by paying money, but we are not worried about them. Despite continuous rain in the last 22 hours, 95% of the city’s areas have been cleared of water adding that they acknowledge that issues arose in the clock tower area and Government Degree College due to generator failure, but we have provided alternative solutions, he added.

According to him, Sukkur experienced the highest rainfall in Sindh over the past 22 hours, with 137 mm of rain causing issues in some areas.

He stated that, for the first time in 70 years, the old Sukkur area remained flood-free due to improved arrangements, and there is currently no water-logging in the area. He added that backup machinery has been installed at 57 disposal stations across Sukkur city to ensure prompt response to any emergency.

He further added that work on the project to address the issues at Ghanta Ghar Chowk in the city center will commence from September2024 , explaining that tackling this problem during the monsoon season would have caused issues in other areas. He said that out of the allocated two billion rupees for this project, one billion eighty crores have not been released yet.

He said that the false news is being circulated on the social media that Rs. 2 billion project of disposal couldn’t change the fate of Ghanta Ghar area. He urged traders and citizens to not fall prey to such elements, but to support us for the betterment and benefit of the city and keep an eye on these evil elements.