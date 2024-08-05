Pak Army reiterates support for Kashmiris’ self-will right

RAWALPINDI - On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, and the Pakistan Armed Forces have reaffirm their steadfast solidarity with the courageous and resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“We unequivocally support Kashmiri people’s legitimate and protracted struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination,” says a statement issued by the ISPR media directorate here on Sunday.

It said that the Indian Security Forces’ egregious violations of international law, including the ongoing draconian military lockdown, unlawful attempts to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and persistent human rights abuses, are deeply reprehensible. These unjust actions, coupled with the Indian government’s belligerent rhetoric and hostile posturing, perpetuate the security and humanitarian crises in IIOJ&K, posing a constant threat to regional stability.

The statement added that it is axiomatic that lasting peace and stability in the region hinge on the resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their extraordinary sacrifices and reaffirm their unwavering commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people in their righteous struggle against oppression and tyranny, on political, moral, and humanitarian grounds.