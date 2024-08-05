Monday, August 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan bag bronze at 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball C’ship

Staff Reporter
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The Pakistan U18 Men’s Volleyball Team bagged bronze medal in the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain on Sunday. Pakistan triumphed over Japan with a decisive 3-0 victory in the third-place match. The set scores were 25-13, 25-21, and 25-17. This impressive performance places Pakistan in the third position among 16 participating countries, including notable teams from Bahrain, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Lebanon, the Philippines, India, Korea, and Kuwait. The support and leadership of Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the PVF, have been instrumental in promoting volleyball in Pakistan. His vision and efforts have significantly increased the sport’s popularity and participation across the region.

 In addition to securing the bronze medal, Pakistan U18 men’s volleyball team has also qualified for the upcoming World Championship.  

End Kashmir’s Regression

This qualification represents a major accomplishment for the team and offers an opportunity to compete against the best teams globally.  

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024