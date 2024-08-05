Pakistan bag bronze at 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball C’ship

LAHORE - The Pakistan U18 Men’s Volleyball Team bagged bronze medal in the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain on Sunday. Pakistan triumphed over Japan with a decisive 3-0 victory in the third-place match. The set scores were 25-13, 25-21, and 25-17. This impressive performance places Pakistan in the third position among 16 participating countries, including notable teams from Bahrain, Thailand, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Lebanon, the Philippines, India, Korea, and Kuwait. The support and leadership of Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the PVF, have been instrumental in promoting volleyball in Pakistan. His vision and efforts have significantly increased the sport’s popularity and participation across the region.

In addition to securing the bronze medal, Pakistan U18 men’s volleyball team has also qualified for the upcoming World Championship.

This qualification represents a major accomplishment for the team and offers an opportunity to compete against the best teams globally.