Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal to protest Indian actions in Kashmir

Today, Pakistan observed Youm-e-Istehsal to mark the fourth anniversary of India's controversial decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The day serves as a reminder of the Indian government's actions on August 5, 2019, when the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution. These articles had granted special autonomy to the region, and their removal has been widely condemned by Pakistan, Kashmiris, and the international community.

A special walk from the Foreign Office to D-Chowk in Islamabad was held to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The event was led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, with participation from federal ministers, lawmakers, political leaders from various parties, members of civil society, academia, students, and media representatives. The walk highlighted the unified stance of Pakistan's government and people in supporting the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination.

At nine in the morning, a one-minute silence was observed across the country, and all moving traffic came to a halt. The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played, symbolizing unity and support for the Kashmiris.

Radio Pakistan, PTV, and other media outlets dedicated special transmissions to the occasion, shedding light on the leaders of Kashmir's freedom struggle, the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, and the ongoing atrocities committed by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day concluded with a reaffirmation of Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people and a call for the international community to hold India accountable for its actions in the region.