Monday, August 05, 2024
Pakistan Post’s parcel service to US remains suspended

Pakistan Post's parcel service to US remains suspended
Web Desk
1:50 PM | August 05, 2024
The Pakistan Post’s parcel booking service to the United States has been suspended for a month, causing significant disruptions for e-commerce sellers.

This suspension has led to order cancellations and has adversely affected the trade of Pakistani products in the US market. Sources suggest that the suspension stems from non-payment of compensation to American shipping companies, although Pakistan Post has attributed the halt to 'inadequate' packaging of parcels.

This situation has raised concerns among businesses that depend on international shipping.

In a related incident, the FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad conducted a major operation and arrested four officials from the Postal Department in connection with a corruption case involving over Rs. 300 million. The four accused, identified as Hafeez, Waheed, Hameed, and Khalil, were employees of the Postal Department in Abbottabad.

 They were arrested after their bail was revoked by the Special Judge Central Anti-Corruption Court in Abbottabad. According to an FIA spokesperson, the accused had embezzled funds from the savings accounts of the GPO Abbottabad.

