Monday, August 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan reaffirms support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Amir Muqam

Pakistan reaffirms support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Amir Muqam
Web Desk
12:37 AM | August 05, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam, has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, emphasizing moral, diplomatic, and political backing.

Speaking at a joint press conference with leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Muqam condemned the Indian government’s actions to alter the demographics of Occupied Kashmir by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

Muqam highlighted that India has been engaged in atrocities in Kashmir since 1947 but has failed to quell the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom. He announced that Pakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow to protest India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

The minister urged the United Nations to enforce its Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other human rights organizations to address the ongoing oppression faced by Kashmiris.

Govt to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm, announces special committee

Muqam advocated for a UN-brokered plebiscite, allowing Kashmiris to determine their own future through a democratic process.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1722748877.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024