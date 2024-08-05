Pakistan reaffirms support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Amir Muqam

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, , has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, emphasizing moral, diplomatic, and political backing.

Speaking at a joint press conference with leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Muqam condemned the Indian government’s actions to alter the demographics of Occupied Kashmir by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

Muqam highlighted that India has been engaged in atrocities in Kashmir since 1947 but has failed to quell the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom. He announced that Pakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow to protest India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

The minister urged the United Nations to enforce its Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other human rights organizations to address the ongoing oppression faced by Kashmiris.

Muqam advocated for a UN-brokered plebiscite, allowing Kashmiris to determine their own future through a democratic process.