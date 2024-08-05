Pakistani, Chinese experts discuss enhanced economic growth, connectivity

LAHORE - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) acting President Zaki Aijaz emphasised that industrial cooperation was crucial at this time and expressed hope that it could be shifted to Pakistan. He stressed that by learning from China, Pakistan can develop strategies to overcome economic challenges and achieve sustainable growth. He expressed these views while meeting with a high-level Chinese delegation comprising experts from diverse fields here on Sunday.

Zaki believes that joint ventures and cooperation would create a win-win situation. He said the delegation’s visit was highly reassuring, and expressed hope that it would be both useful and productive for Pakistan. He anticipated that it would enhance bilateral arrangements in areas such as industry, agriculture, economic zones, and help increase Pakistan’s capacity to produce agricultural items in high demand in China.

During the event, the Chinese delegation engaged in meaningful discussions with representatives from Pakistani industrialists and think tanks. The discussions covered a broad range of topics, including technology transfer, industrialisation, economic policy, industrial development, and sustainable growth. The interaction provided a platform for the exchange of ideas, fostering a collaborative approach to addressing economic challenges.