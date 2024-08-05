Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris: Ashrafi

LAHORE - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has announced that August 5 will be observed as “Kashmir Exploitation Day” in response to India’s illegal actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

In a statement, he said the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers. He emphasized that the day will be marked with seminars, events, conferences, and walks across the country. He strongly condemned India’s actions on August 5, 2019, as a violation of international laws and United Nations resolutions, asserting that India has trampled on the rights of Kashmiris and seized their rights unlawfully. Ashrafi highlighted that the Kashmir issue remains a crucial matter for the Muslim Ummah, where innocent Muslims continue to suffer. He described Kashmir as a prison without a voice and expressed disappointment that Muslims living in India have been unable to support their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He reaffirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stands firmly with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice.