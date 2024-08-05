Pakistani shooter GM Bashir’s Olympic journey also ends in Paris

PARIS - Pakistani shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir concluded his campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 without qualifying for the final round of the Men’s 25m Rapid Pistol event. Despite his previous success as a bronze medalist at the World Championships, GM Bashir was unable to secure a spot in the top six. In the qualification rounds, he scored a total of 581 points. During the first stage, he achieved a commendable 292 points, with 98 points in the 8-second series, 99 points in the 6-second series, and 95 points in the 4-second series. However, his performance dipped in the second stage, where he managed 97 points in the first and second series and 95 points in the final series. This score fell short of the threshold required to advance to the final round. Bashir’s exit marks the sixth elimination among the seven Pakistani athletes participating in the Paris Olympics 2024.