Panel discussion participants link peace in South Asia to Kashmir freedom

LAHORE - Participants in a panel discussion have expressed their belief that real peace in the South Asian region can only be achieved through liberation of Kashmir, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. They were speaking at an event, organised by the Press Information Department (PID) Lahore office here, in connection with observance of the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir [Kashmir Exploitation Day]. Speakers stressed that India must restore Kashmir’s special status, citing it as a violation of both the Shimla Agreement and UN Security Council resolutions. They stressed that observing Kashmir Exploitation Day aims to highlight India’s atrocities against Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Prominent analysts and journalists including Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani, Najam Wali, Professor Irum Khalid from the Punjab University’s Political Science Department, Dr. Muneeba Iftikhar of Lahore College for Women University, and PID Director General Shafqat Abbas, participated in the discussion. They extensively discussed the history of Kashmir Exploitation Day and condemned India’s actions in occupied Kashmir. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said that the purpose of observing Kashmir Exploitation Day was to draw global attention to India’s ongoing atrocities in Kashmir. He described the actions as unparalleled tyranny, emphasising the need for international intervention to help Kashmiris secure their right to self-determination and ensure regional peace. Shami condemned the events of August 5, when India locked down 9 million Kashmiri Muslims in their homes, turning Kashmir valley into a ‘torture cell’. He argued that the brutal action violated the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights and called for the restoration of Kashmir’s special status and freedom according to United Nations resolutions. Shami stressed that while war is not a solution, peace in South Asia hinges on resolving the Kashmir issue through dialogue between India and Pakistan. Senior journalist and intellectual Salman Ghani remarked that on this day, the Indian parliament, under a calculated plan, violated its own constitution by annexing Kashmir, thus revoking its autonomous status granted since 1947 by India’s founding leaders. He described India’s history as marked by dark deeds, with the events of August 5, 2019, further tarnishing its reputation. Ghani accused the Indian government of being fascist, likening its ideologies to those of terrorist organisations like the RSS, which idolise figures such as Hitler and Mussolini. He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, constitutional values are disregarded, as evidenced by the unconstitutional annexation of Kashmir, trampling articles 370 and 35A that granted special status to the region. Ghani emphasised that the freedom movement in Kashmir could be suppressed but not eradicated, predicting that the day is not far when Kashmir would be free. He asserted that by ending Kashmir’s special status, India not only violated its own constitution but also ignored UN Security Council resolutions, which recognize Kashmir as a disputed territory and propose a plebiscite under UN supervision to determine its future. He stated that the Kashmiri people reject India’s oppressive rule, noting the daily loss of young lives inspired by figures like Burhan Wani, who championed the cause of freedom. Ghani concluded by saying that India’s actions on August 5 have led it into a dead end in Kashmir, and this black day will ultimately become India’s day of reckoning. Journalist and columnist Najam Wali stated that India’s actions on August 5, 2019, are a continuation of those on October 27, 1947. He urged the international community to stop the genocide of Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine to prevent a major global conflict. Wali accused India of resettling Hindu Pandits in Kashmir and attempting to eradicate the Muslim population. He stressed the importance of maintaining hope and changing attitudes, emphasizing that the country’s current challenges are partly due to the nation’s own actions. Wali called on every Pakistani to fulfill their responsibilities, suggesting that once this happens, the country’s difficult situation will improve. He pointed out that although Pakistan is a nuclear power, it needs to become economically strong. Wali concluded by stating that power is essential for survival in the world, and therefore Pakistan must strengthen itself in all fields, especially in economy and finance. Professor Iram Khalid noted that five years ago, on August 5, India revoked Kashmir’s special status, effectively turning the region into a prison. She emphasized that nations that remember their history endure and thrive. She stressed the importance of bringing global attention to Indian brutality on Kashmir Exploitation Day. She highlighted the need to educate the youth about the significance of this day and urged the media to play its role effectively in exposing India’s actions to the world. Dr. Muneeba Iftikhar emphasised that Pakistan was founded in the name of Islam, and as Muslims, it is crucial to change our attitudes. She stressed the importance of educating the new generation about the oppression and violence in Kashmir. Additionally, she highlighted the need to use social media effectively to expose India’s true face to the world. Earlier, a walk was also organised by the Press Information Department to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. Personalities from different walks of life, PID officers, employees, and others participated in the walk. The participants held placards and banners to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.