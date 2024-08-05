PCB introduces three new champions tournaments for 2024-25 domestic cricket season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled three new Champions tournaments as part of the Men’s Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25. The Champions One-Day Cup, Champions T20 Cup, and Champions First-Class Cup aim to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, providing a more competitive environment and enhancing earning opportunities for players.

These tournaments will join existing competitions, including the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, President’s Trophy, President’s Cup, and the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, creating a comprehensive season of 261 matches. The Champions events will feature five teams—Dolphins, Lions, Panthers, Stallions, and Wolves—competing in a double-league format, with around 150 top domestic players, including centrally contracted players, participating.

The PCB also announced enhanced domestic contracts and match fees for players, with monthly retainers ranging from PKR250,000 to PKR550,000 and match fees of PKR200,000 for red-ball cricket, PKR125,000 for 50-over matches, and PKR100,000 for T20 matches. Each team will have dedicated Regional High-Performance Centres and a comprehensive support staff, including former Pakistan superstars as mentors.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the new structure aims to revolutionize and rejuvenate Pakistan's cricketing ecosystem, providing a platform for domestic players to experience the intensity of international cricket. The tournaments are expected to run from September 1, 2024, to August 5, 2025, with the Champions One-Day Cup kicking off the season.