PCB to organise nationwide women trials from today

LAHORE - PCB, in an effort to unearth talent at the grassroots level, is going to organise open trials for women across the country from today. Among the 14 cities, the PCB will host the first-ever women’s cricket trials in the Sost Valley, a region known for its picturesque landscapes and passionate cricketing community. This initiative highlights PCB’s commitment to explore women’s talent in far-flung areas. The trials will be held in two phases, with Gilgit, Hunza and Sost hosting trials from August 5 to 7, while the second phase will begin on August 21 and will conclude on September 3. In case of rain on any given date of the trials, the trials of the respective city will be conducted between September 4 to 5.Former international cricketers Asad Shafiq and Batool Fatima members of the women’s national selection committee will hold the trials across the country. It will include two categories U19 and emerging. Players born on or after 1 September 2005 are eligible for U19 trials.In the second phase, players can register themselves for the trials by filling out the form online, which will be available in due course. The players will be required to bring their filled forms with both original and copy of Birth certificates/Bforms/CNIC to the trials. For the convenience of players, they can get themselves registered on the ground as well. “These trials will help the selectors to discover and develop the next generation of women’s cricketers,” said one of the members of the selection committee, Asad Shafiq.

“We are keen to ensure that talent from every corner of the country gets a fair chance to shine. This process will enable them to represent domestic teams, ultimately leading them to play for the national sides in the future.”

“The open trials are a crucial step in our efforts to nurture young talent. We are excited to see the future stars of women’s cricket come forward and showcase their potential,” said another member of the selection committee Batool Fatima.“I will urge all parents to support their daughters in pursuing their cricket dreams by helping them participating in the nationwide selection trials,” he added.