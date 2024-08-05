PDMA issues weather alert

LAHORE - In response to recent rainfall across various districts in Punjab, including Lahore, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert. Rainfall measurements include Bhakar 28 mm, Gujarat 83 mm, Mandi Bahauddin 40 mm, Narowal 43 mm, and Murree 31 mm. Additionally, Noorpur Thal received 26 mm, Sheikhupura 33 mm, Sialkot 50 mm, and Faisalabad 7 mm. The PDMA forecasts continued monsoon rains over the next 24 hours, with the rainy period expected to last until August 6. PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia directed Deputy Commissioners throughout the province to stay vigilant. He emphasized the need for all relevant departments to be prepared for potential emergencies. Urban areas, particularly major cities, are on high alert to mitigate risks of urban flooding. The PDMA control room is actively monitoring conditions around the clock. Rescue agencies, including 1122, are ready with staff and equipment. The DG expressing safety tips for citizens advised that avoid power poles and hanging wires. Stay clear of flooded areas and unstable buildings. Keep children away from accumulated water. In case of emergencies, contact PDMA helpline at 1129.