People of Pakistan, Kashmir inseparable: KP governor

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the people of Kashmir and Pakistan are inseparable, bound by a relationship akin to soul and body, making their separation not just difficult but impossible. From Khyber to Karachi and Khunjerab, the whole nation will express unprecedented solidarity with the Kashmiris today.

In a special interview with Nawa-i-Waqt on Sunday, the governor mentioned that after his appointment as governor, he struggled to act as a bridge for exemplary relations between the federal and provincial governments. However, the provincial government neither prioritized the development of the province nor the service of the KP people. The governor highlighted that 21 universities in the province are still operating without vice-chancellors. The PTI government allocated 3 billion rupees for educational development in the budget, while Punjab allocated 7 billion, Balochistan 5 billion, and Sindh 25 billion, showing their commitment to education. Now, the KP government is selling university lands to meet its expenses. The PPP will stop this anti-education step and approach the judiciary.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi criticized the treatment of education by those whose leaders claim to establish new universities in governor and chief minister houses. He revealed that in 2013, they handed over a peaceful and financially strong Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but in the past ten years, the province has become debt-ridden and problematic. The entire health system of the province is in question, and people from Kashmir, Gilgit, FATA, and Peshawar are going to Sindh for treatment. He asked what state-of-the-art hospital exists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Regarding youth affairs, the governor mentioned that first-class cricket has not been played here for 15 years, and the only Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar has been under renovation since 2017, with no completion in sight. There are hardly any cricket and football academies, and youth sports activities depend on the provincial government’s interest.

On law and order, he noted serious issues in Kohat, Tank, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Swat, and Lakki Marwat, with the Gandapur government showing irresponsibility. According to Pashtun traditions, visiting those affected by grief and hardship provides comfort and solutions, but the government remained confined to Peshawar. The provincial government ignored the Parachinar crisis. He mentioned that when he became governor, judges were kidnapped in D.I. Khan, customs officials were martyred, and he suggested an in-camera session of the assembly to address the deteriorating law and order, which was not heeded.

On climate change, he noted that monsoon and unusual rains have caused flooding in many cities. The provincial government could take NDMA and other agencies onboard to protect citizens from potential risks, but their priority is PTI rallies in Peshawar and Swabi, not the threats from climate change.

Regarding the increasing bitterness in national politics, he stated that stubbornness has ‘wounded’ national politics. Politicians and political parties should use dialogue to resolve issues, and eventually, stubborn politicians will have to come to the negotiations table.

Concerning Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demand for new elections, the governor said that calling for new elections is a last resort. Even when Maulana was part of the PDM, he led the demand for new elections.

The governor also addressed the merger of seven tribal agencies of FATA into KP, expressing regret that the current provincial government has not worked on maintaining the relationship that the provincial governor had with tribal elders and political agents. Promised budgets of 100 billion rupees to the tribal districts have not been fulfilled, reaching 200-250 billion rupees today, and development promises to tribal people remain unmet. Consequently, tribal people might prefer reverting to the old FATA status.

The KP Governor stated that the services of Mr. Majid Nizami (late) and Nawa-i-Waqt are unparalleled and exemplary. He mentioned that in Pakistan’s Urdu journalism, the daily Nawa-i-Waqt is a serious and old newspaper. Mr. Majid Nizami transformed Nawa-i-Waqt into a positive national daily by including all schools of thought. He prayed for the continuous success of Chief Editor Ms. Rameeza Majid Nizami in her journalistic leadership, guiding Nawa-i-Waqt and Urdu journalism to numerous milestones. He also noted that Nawa-i-Waqt has always played a positive role in national politics and journalism. Mr. Majid Nizami served Pakistan sincerely and truly represented the nation. He prayed that this newspaper remains a champion in modern journalism as well.