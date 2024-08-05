PFA disposes of 125 litres adulterated milk

LODHRAN - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams raided at various districts including Lodhran and seized 125 litres adulterated milk, five kg confectionery items and five kg prohibited ingredients which were disposed of later. According to details, a fine of Rs 65,000 was imposed on three sweets and bakers at Piran Ghaib road, Adda 9 kassi and Makhdoom Rasheed for selling expired drinks, presence of expired ingredients, dead insects found in the freezer and presence of open color. Similarly, 25,000 fine was imposed to the grinding unit in Industrial Estate Mian Channu for the presence of expired spices and artificial sweeteners, Rs 28,000 to three milk shops in Shaheed Road Mian Channu, Ada 12 Mile and Jhang Road Kabirwala for lack of fat in non-milk products.

Besides, two restaurants in main bazaar, colony Chowk Mailsi were fined Rs 27,000 for using china salt in food, using expired bread to prepare food items and poor sanitation. Rs 20,000 to a private hospital canteen for improper storage of food in freezers, lack of labeling on food items, failure to record oil changes in Lodhran.

Additionally, Rs 23,000 fine was imposed for lack of fat in two milk carrying trucks in Okara, while the burger and shawarma point in Katchery bazaar was fined Rs 20,000 for dirt in the production area, storage of packing material in a contaminated place, stale food in the freezer. Besides, seven milk shops were fined Rs 30,500 for not improving the quality of milk during milk inspection in Pakpattan. 125 liters of adulterated milk in three milk trucks were destroyed over adulteration of water into it during temporary picket.