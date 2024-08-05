PFA imposes over Rs nine lac fine to 139 food points

LODHRAN - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off 240 kg unhealthy pickle, 100 litres adulterated milk and imposed over Rs nine lac fine on 139 food points for violation of hygiene rules across the district during last month. PFA issued monthly performance report here on Sunday, in which the teams made inspection of 1930 food points, warning notices served to 271 food business owners while oral instructions were issued to 724 food points in last month. According to DG Punjab Food Authority, food safety teams were active day and night against elements hostile to health. On this occasion, the DG Food Authority said that all stages from food preparations to delivery were being checked. Efforts were being made to eliminate food adulteration, said a press release issued here.