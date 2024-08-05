PFA stresses more empowerment of women agri workers

Lahore - Participants of the Provincial Advocacy Forum (PFA) for the Empowerment of Women Agriculture Workers of Punjab have discussed in detail the pressing issues faced by women agricultural workers (WAWs) and charted a path forward for their empowerment.

Organized by AwazCDS-Pakistan, the forum included representatives from civil society organizations (CSOs), government officials, media personnel, members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), youth, academics, and members from Women Agriculture workers Council.

In his opening remarks, Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, highlighted the objective of the forum as a platform to advocate for the rights and empowerment of WAWs in Punjab, stressing the need for collaborative efforts to bring about meaningful change and to recognize and address the challenges faced by women in the agricultural sector.

He also expressed that, today’s forum highlights the critical role of women agricultural workers play in Punjab’s economy. These dedicated women deserve our full support and protection. It is essential that we work together to develop and implement legislation that ensures their fair treatment, safety, and access to essential resources.

A documentary titled “Hands that Feed Us,” jointly produced by Awaz Foundation Pakistan: Centre for Development Services, Jaag Welfare Movement, and the Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA) was presented which provided a powerful visual representation of the struggles and resilience of women agricultural workers in Pakistan.

Rehana Afzal, General Manager (M&E) of the Punjab Social Protection Authority, shared insights on the role of the authority in addressing the needs of WAWs, she shared that at the Punjab Social Protection Authority, we are dedicated to initiatives that improve the lives of vulnerable communities. Our Aghosh Program, which provides shelter and support to women in distress, is one such initiative that underscores our commitment to social welfare. We are also in the process of planning for universal social protection across Punjab.

The participants engaged in comprehensive discussions about the myriad challenges faced by women in agriculture, including wage disparity, lack of social security, and limited access to resources and training. Speakers from various sectors, including human rights organizations, agriculture experts, and women leaders, shared their insights and experiences, shedding light on the urgent need for legislative action.

Throughout the forum, contributions from various stakeholders, including CSOs, government representatives, media, MPAs, youth, academics, and the legal fraternity, enriched the discussions and provided diverse perspectives on the issues at hand.

The participants called for a united and sustained effort to push for policies that would provide long-term benefits to women in agriculture. By fostering collaboration, advocacy, and coordinated action, the forum aims to realize a more equitable and empowered agricultural sector for all women in Punjab.