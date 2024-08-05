PM forms Task Force to review power sector matters

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted on Power Sector mandated to review matters pertaining to the set-up cost of various IPPs in the country and identifying malpractices, procedural weaknesses and regulatory gaps with a view to recommend the way forward to rectify it.

“The Prime Minister has granted approval for the constitution of a to identify and oversee implementation of structural reforms in the power sector with a view to reducing the financial burden of the sector, and to enable establishment of an efficient, liquid and self-sustaining competitive power market,” an official sourc told The Nation. Power Division shall notify the constitution of the , the source said.

According the source, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Power, will be the chairman, while SAPM on Power Muhammad Ali will be the co-chairman of the eight members .

Within one month of its establishment, the shall submit its recommendations along with an implementation plan for consideration of the Prime Minister. The may, in the performance of its functions, co-opt any expert from public/private sector; and engage or seek record(s) and information and/or assistance from local and/or international consulting firms, bankers, legal advisors, chartered accountancy firms, or any other organization or individual as deemed necessary.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the will be to recommend measures for making power sector financially and operationally sustainable; Overseeing the development of an efficient and liquid power market design along with its implementation; Recommending utilization of excess capacity by industries/SEZs for stimulating growth; Reviewing and recommending measures to reduce capacity payments, including but not limited to shutting down certain plants and taking any other necessary measures as deemed appropriate and others.

Reviewing matters pertaining to the set-up cost of various IPPs in the country and identifying malpractices, procedural weaknesses and regulatory gaps with a view to recommend the way forward to rectify these; Reviewing compliance of IPPs with parameters/ terms and conditions of various agreements signed with relevant Government agencies/institutions; and Recommending measures to resolve the issue of Circular Debt Stock in the energy sector.

The role of the shall not be restricted to fact finding, and the shall also be responsible for overseeing the implementation of its recommendations. The shall be given full support, including requisite budget allocation, by the Federal Government.