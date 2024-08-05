Monday, August 05, 2024
PM holds key meeting in Model Town to address political and economic issues

PM holds key meeting in Model Town to address political and economic issues
Web Desk
12:39 AM | August 05, 2024
National

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a crucial meeting in Model Town to review the country's political and economic landscape.

The gathering included senior PML-N leaders such as federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer, Atta Tarar, Musadiq Malik, and Ali Pervaiz Malik. Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Rana Mashhood, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja were also in attendance.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had resolved to consult with government allies regarding the current political climate. Sources indicate that PM Sharif plans to meet with parliamentarians from allied parties, including PPP, MQM-P, IPP, NP, and PML-Zia, to discuss the evolving political situation and ensure alignment among coalition partners.

