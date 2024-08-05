PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms commitment to supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, vowing to continue diplomatic efforts at international forums until their right to self-determination, as outlined in United Nations resolutions, is realized.

Addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly via video link, the Prime Minister emphasized that Kashmir was declared by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the "jugular vein" of Pakistan.

He criticized the Indian government for its actions on August 5, 2019, which he described as illegal measures that stripped Kashmiri people of their fundamental rights by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A, thus ending the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He also condemned the Indian government for allowing illegal settlements in the region, which have negatively impacted millions of Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed confidence that the day of Kashmiri independence will come soon and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to providing political, diplomatic, and moral support until the Kashmiri people achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

He condemned the Indian government's human rights violations over the past 77 years and praised the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, as well as the efforts of the political leadership in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in advocating for freedom.

Additionally, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the current situation in Palestine, condemning the daily violence against innocent people in Gaza and the lack of respect for International Court of Justice rulings by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also condemned the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the arrest of the Imam of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces.







