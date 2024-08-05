Police checkpoints established to monitor, prevent water theft in Karachi

KARACHI - The City Administration will fully support the Water and Sewerage Corporation in its efforts to prevent water theft. Deputy Commissioners will take effective measures with the help of police to ensure security at hydrants, a police checkpoint will be established at Jangal Hydrant, Janjal Goth, Maymar. Effective security measures will also be taken for other hydrants. This was decided in a review meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi at his office, said a press release issued by the Commissioner’s Office here Sunday. The meeting was attended among others by CEO Water and Sewerage Corporation Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, Additional Commissioner I Ghulam Mehdi, Additional Commissioner II Ghazanfar Ali Shah, all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Commissioner office Rabia Syed, and senior police officers. The meeting decided that the Water Corporation will continue to supply water through tankers to Mosques, Imambargahs, and national and religious programs in accordance with government policy. CEO Water Corporation Salahuddin briefed the meeting on the efforts to eliminate illegal hydrants, stating that 243 illegal hydrants have been eliminated with the cooperation of Pakistan Rangers, and 177 people have been arrested. He said that water tankers were being digitized and 3700 water trackers had been installed on water tankers, which would help monitor water usage.

The meeting also reviewed the measures to prevent illegal water connections.

It was informed that the long-standing problem of Jamila Pumping Station had been resolved and three new pumps were being installed besides starting of construction work on a new drain.