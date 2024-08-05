Police martyrs pride for force, entire nation, says Additional IGP

KARACHI - Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Javed Alam Odho on Sunday said that the police martyrs were not only pride for the force but also the entire nation. He expressed these views as a chief guest at a ceremony organized by Captain (R) Azfar Mahesar, DIG Police East Zone, and Touheed Rehman, SSP Korangi on police Martyrs Day to honor the martyrs of the Police Service and their families. Addressing the ceremony, the AIGP paid rich tributes to the martyrs, highlighting their pride not only for the police force but also for the entire nation. He emphasized that these brave individuals did not hesitated in rendering sacrifices in the line of their duties. Their sacrifices contribute to the relatively peaceful environment, he said. During the event, the families of the martyrs received gifts and cheques in recognition of the martyrs’ outstanding services in maintaining peace and order in the society. Other notables included Zubair Habib Chief CPLC, Murad Soni Chief Community Policing Karachi, Zubair Chaya Patron in Chief KATI, Tariq Mustafa Senior Bureaucrat, Dr Zahid Ansari Senior Bureaucrat, Commander Dr Farhan Essa and Adnan Zahoor Bilal Ahmed were present at the event.

Police Martyr’s Day observed in Sanghar

Like other parts of the country, Police Martyrs’ Day was observed in Sanghar District with devotion and respect.

A rally was held under the leadership of SSP Sanghar, Ghulam Nabi Keerio, with participation from police officers, personnel, civil society, and media representatives.

During his speech at the end of the rally, SSP Ghulam Nabi Keerio stated that August 4th is commemorated each year to honor the sacrifices of police martyrs. He further mentioned that the great sacrifices of the police martyrs are unforgettable and serve as a guiding light for us.

“Thanks to their sacrifices, we sleep peacefully. We pay tribute to these martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of public safety and maintaining peace and order”, he said.

SSP Sanghar expressed gratitude to individuals from all walks of life for their participation in the event, highlighting the honor of having civil society dignitaries present.

After the rally, flowers were offered at the “Police Martyrs’ Memorial” located at the police headquarters, and a police honor guard presented a salute.

Later, SSP Sanghar participated in a Quran recitation at the police lines mosque with officers and personnel, praying for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.

Following SSP Sanghar’s instructions, all DSPs of sub-divisions visited the graves of martyrs in their respective areas, laid flowers and prayed for the martyrs’ elevation. Additionally, as a gesture of solidarity, gifts were presented to the martyrs’ families, their issues were addressed, and assurance was given for prompt assistance in resolving their concerns.