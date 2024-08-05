Polio Infection

I am writing to express my concern about the continued presence of polio infections in various parts of the world. Despite global efforts and significant progress in eradicating this debilitating disease, recent reports indicate that polio still poses a threat in certain regions. This situation requires our urgent attention and action.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under the age of five, leading to irreversible paralysis and, in some cases, death. The persistent outbreaks are particularly alarming, as they highlight gaps in immunisation coverage and healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, they threaten to undermine the remarkable achievements of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), which has already brought us to the brink of eradicating this disease.

Ensuring that every child receives the polio vaccine is essential. This involves enhancing routine immunisation services and conducting targeted supplementary immunisation activities in high-risk areas. I urge you and your organisation to intensify your efforts in the fight against polio. Together, we can achieve a polio-free world and ensure a healthier future for all children.

SARFRAZ KHAN,

Karachi.