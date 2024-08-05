Pope Francis hopes ‘violent, bloody’ conflict will not expand further in Middle East

Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of Catholics and head of state of the Vatican, expressed hope Sunday that the conflict in the Middle East, which is "already particularly violent and bloody, does not expand further,” conveying his concern over tensions in the region.

The Pontiff addressed the crowd after reciting the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, Vatican News reported.

“Attacks, even targeted ones, and killings can never be a solution. They do not help to follow the path of justice, the path of peace, but generate even more hatred and revenge,” he said.

He also called for the “courage to resume dialogue so that the fighting stops immediately in Gaza and on all fronts and that the hostages are freed” while also providing the population with humanitarian aid.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Nearly 39,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 91,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



