Power outages persist as rainfall continues through Sunday

HYDERABAD - As Hyderabad received the first torrential downpour of the ongoing monsoon season started on Saturday night, a widespread power breakdown followed the rain. The heavy downpour started around 10.20 PM, followed by the power outages. The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded up to 30 milli meter rain in the district by 10.30 AM on Sunday. The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed that by Sunday afternoon, some 166 feeders of 11 KV, out of the total of 624 in its jurisdiction, had tripped. “The causes were technical faults and safety reasons,” he claimed. According to him, 55 feeders tripped in Nawabshah circle, 45 in Larr, 36 in Mirpurkhas and 30 in Hyderabad. He maintained that Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Roshan Otho was himself monitoring the situation, adding that all measures were being taken to restore the electric supply.