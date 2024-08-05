Monday, August 05, 2024
PPP's Ali Haider Gilani elected as Chairman of PAC-II

Web Desk
9:35 PM | August 05, 2024
On Monday, Ali Haider Gilani, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Punjab Assembly, was elected as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee-II (PAC-II).

The election took place during a special meeting in the Punjab Assembly Committee Room. MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar nominated Gilani, with MPA Shazia Abid seconding the nomination.

Ali Haider Gilani expressed his gratitude to the committee members who supported his election. He assured that he would lead the committee with integrity and emphasized his commitment to avoiding any form of retaliation.
 
 
 
 

