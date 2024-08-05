PPP urges govt to review relocation of Nishtar Hospital wards

MULTAN - Provincial Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Ali Haider Gilani accompanied by other local leaders, urged government to reconsider its decision of abolishing Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Wards from Nishtar Hospital to Nishtar Hospital phase-II by keeping in view the public facilitation. Addressing a press conference here Sunday, Syed Ali Haider Gilani said that a notification has come out to shift two major sectors of the Punjab government, Neurosurgery and Orthopedics, to Nishtar-II, from Nishtar Hospital. He said that the locals would face problems due to relocation these two major departments from main Nishtar Hospitals to outside branch. He said that the Punjab government was requested to reconsider the decision to transfer the departments.

He said that the people of South Punjab has given heavy mandate to Gilani family from the platform of the Pakistan People’s Party adding that his family had always put political affiliations above all else and made practical efforts for the development of South Punjab including the city of saints Multan. He said that PPP believed in the prosperity of the people and the party had given mega projects for public facilitation. “We carried out major development projects in the South Punjab region, the services rendered by the Gilani family to South Punjab was not hidden from anyone, whenever we got an opportunity, we worked at the forefront for the development of the people of the region. We believe and will continue to work for the public” he maintained. Ali Haider Gilani said that the departments of Neurosurgery and Orthopedics should not be transferred from Nishtar-I to Nishtar-II and demanded of government to provide missing facilities at both hospitals. He said that Nishtar phase-II should be built according to the original plan, staff of all departments of Nishtar-II should be completed. He said that as per the PC One of the project there was a capacity of 1000 beds but it was now decreased to 5000. He also mentioned that the number of beds at ICU ward of Nishtar Hospital was very less. He said that the provincial government was requested to ensure all medical facilities and departments at both hospitals. He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz should visit Multan and review the facilities at Nishtar-I and Nishtar-II adding that if the CM came to Multan, she would understand the problems. Ali Haider Gilani said that the PPP had always talked about South Punjab province and said that the people of South Punjab would get their desire of a separate province soon.

He said that the PPP has some reservations about the current budget which has been given into notice of the government.

Responding to a question, the Parliamentary Leader said that senior leaders from all political parties including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and others have pointed out the issue of heavy electricity bills. He said that the government has been urged to take the issue seriously and make some arrangements for providing relief to masses in this context.