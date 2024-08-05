Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice face new setback with royal inheritance

LONDON - Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice may not be able to fully enjoy the privilege of being in the royal family given their firm stance. The two daughters of Prince Andrew, who is currently at odds with brother King Charles over Royal Lodge eviction, are not working royal which can be major hurdle in their inheritance, per owner of Golden Key Estates, Raj Chohan. The property expert explained to GB News that Beatrice and Eugenie’s “refusal” to attend royal duties has “complicated their inheritance.” King Charles has persistently instructed Andrew to vacate the 30-bedroom mansion to move into Frogmore Cottage ever since he was stripped off royal privileges and titles given his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal. Meanwhile, Andrew wants to leave the property for his two daughters. “Royal Lodge is part of the Crown Estate. Since the Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew has been stripped away from royal duties, which would mean as the Crown is funded through taxes and he is not now fulfilling formal duties, this would now not form part of his estate,” Chohan told the outlet.

“I would assume he is like a sitting tenant, paying £250 a week and maintaining the upkeep of the property that’s worth over £30million.” As to whether Andrew can leave the property for his daughters, Chohan shared that while the legal contracts are not for public viewing, the assumption is that Beatrice and Eugenie “would take the property.” “For now, this is still part of the Crown Estate and the board of directors would decide the long-term plans.”