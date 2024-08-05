PTI MNA Mumtaz Mustafa passes away

Mumtaz Mustafa, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) representing Rahim Yar Khan, passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest at the parliament lodges.

The spokesperson for the National Assembly confirmed Mustafa's death, leading to the adjournment of the day's session without any proceedings.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his sorrow over Mustafa's passing, recalling that they had recently offered Friday prayers together. Sadiq emphasized that the late parliamentarian's contributions would be long remembered.