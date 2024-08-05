Monday, August 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI MNA Mumtaz Mustafa passes away

PTI MNA Mumtaz Mustafa passes away
Web Desk
3:29 PM | August 05, 2024
National

Mumtaz Mustafa, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) representing Rahim Yar Khan, passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest at the parliament lodges.

The spokesperson for the National Assembly confirmed Mustafa's death, leading to the adjournment of the day's session without any proceedings.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his sorrow over Mustafa's passing, recalling that they had recently offered Friday prayers together. Sadiq emphasized that the late parliamentarian's contributions would be long remembered.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1722835567.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024