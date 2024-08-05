Punjab CM to inaugurate Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme on Aug 14

Orders to include living room in map of model houses.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will inaugurate ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme on August 14. On Sunday, she approved in principle three models for ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme.

Presiding over a meeting here, the CM stopped the authorities from collecting service charges from the plot owners. Model houses have been developed as a pilot programme of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ initiative. The chief minister ordered to include living room also in the map of model houses. She ordered to introduce toll-free numbers for the convenience of people.

On the directions of the chief minister, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will develop a special portal for ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme through which the aspirants would be able to submit online their applications. Secretary Housing Captain (retd) Asadullah Khan gave a briefing on the programme.

The meeting was briefed that ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme forms could be obtained from the offices of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. Plot owners of up to 5 marlas would be able to get interest-free loan for building their houses. According to the chief minister’s instructions, the house owners would get the facility to repay the loan in easy installments. Allottees of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA under the PHATA Ordinance 2002, would get 3- and 5-marla houses in private schemes.

Meanwhile, according to the programme, allottees of PHATA would pay house installments in five years after buying a house in private scheme. The Punjab government would also provide subsidy to reduce housing cost in private scheme.

In this connection about 70,000 plot owners in any city or village would be able to take loans. Likewise, owner of plot of up to 5-marla would be able to get interest-free loan for building house. Important decisions were approved in the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.