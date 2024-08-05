Punjab University issues admission schedule

LAHORE - After the successful conduct of undergraduate Programs’ Entrance Test, Punjab University on Sunday has released the admission schedule, for Semester 1 and 5. Admissions for undergraduate Programs 2024-2025 in Punjab University has been started. According to the official sources, the admission schedule has been released for Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhelum and Potohar campuses. In this connection, the first merit list of the undergraduate regular program will be released on August 12 and the second one on August 16. The third merit list will be published on Aug 21st, fourth list on 26th and fifth one on 29th August. Likewise, the first merit list of self supporting program will be published on 19th, second list on 23rd, while the third one will be published on Aug 28th. The fourth list will be published on September 2 and the fifth on September 5.

The sources further said that the regular program classes will begin on September 2, while the self-supporting (self Finance) classes will begin on September 9.