Rana Sanaullah negates rumors of any ongoing negotiations or deals with Imran Khan

Dismisses Speculation of Deal with

Prime Minister’s Adviser has denied any ongoing negotiations or deals involving , the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to the media at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Monday, stated that there are no such negotiations, emphasizing, “The government is stable and rumors should not cause concern.”

He urged all political parties to come together to advance the negotiation process for the country’s development. highlighted the government's efforts to reduce electricity bills and alleviate the financial burden associated with payments to Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He criticized a new project launched in 2018 for halting development progress.

Additionally, mentioned that both the federal and Punjab governments are operating under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif, while noting that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not cooperating adequately with the federal government.













