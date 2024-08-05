Roadside vendors adding to festive atmosphere as August 14 nears

ISLAMABAD - On the occasion of Independence day, preparations are on peak as the roadside vendors are adding to the festive atmosphere by selling colourful flags and decoration that are enhancing the nation’s passion for patriotism.

According to a report aired by a private news channel, as August 14 nears, the vendors’ stalls are becoming a hub of activity, with citizens flocking to buy their favorite items. “It is a time of great patriotism and pride, and we are happy to be a part of it,” said Muhammad Ali. “I have been selling flags and decorations for 10 years, but this year’s demand is higher than ever,” says Muhammad Ali, a vendor in Islamabad. “People are eager to show their love for Pakistan, and I am happy to provide them with the means to do so,” said a motorist.

Citizens are also enthusiastic about the vendors’ offerings. “I buy flags and decorations every year, but this year I am looking for something special,” says Maria Khan, a resident of Lahore.

“I want to decorate my home and car with something that shows my pride for Pakistan,” she added.

Vendors are also offering customized items, such as personalized flags and banners, to cater to the growing demand, said a citizen of Rawalpindi. “We are getting a lot of requests for customized items, especially from families and friends who want to show their unity and patriotism,” says Ahmed Hassan, a vendor in Karachi.

The vendors’ stalls are not only adding to the festive atmosphere but also providing a livelihood for many, said a motorist in G-7 Islamabad.

“Selling flags and decorations is my only source of income, and I am grateful for the opportunity to earn a living during this time,” says Abdul Rehman, a vendor in Peshawar. “I love this time of year, the vendors’ stalls are so colorful and festive, it really gets me in the mood for Independence Day,” said Sarah Ahmed from Islamabad. “The vendors’ stalls are a great addition to the festive atmosphere. It is a wonderful way to celebrate our independence,” said a vendor.

Selling flags and decorations is not just a business for us, it is a way to show our love for Pakistan. We are proud to be a part of this celebration,” another vendor at G-7 said.

I love seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they buy our products. It is a small contribution to the festive atmosphere, but it means a lot to us,” said a seller in Rawalpindi.