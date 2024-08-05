Roof collapses in Karachi leave two dead, nine injured

Tragic incidents of roof collapses in Karachi claimed the lives of at least two people and left nine others injured. The first incident occurred near the Chakewara police station in the Old Layyari area, where a building's roof collapsed.

Rescue 1122 Sindh's spokesman stated that the Central Command and Control Rescue 1122 received the emergency call promptly. A team from the Urban Search and Rescue, accompanied by a Disaster Response Vehicle, was dispatched to the site. The rescue team successfully recovered two bodies from the rubble, while the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

In a separate incident, two individuals sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed near Lyari's Khadda Market. The injured were immediately taken to Civil Hospital for medical care.

These incidents are a grim reminder of a similar tragedy on March 4, when seven people lost their lives, and two others were injured due to a roof collapse in the Matta area of Swat district. The swift response of Rescue 1122 in all these incidents ensured that the injured were rescued and provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Authorities are urging residents to take precautions and report any signs of structural instability in their buildings to prevent such accidents.





