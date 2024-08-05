Monday, August 05, 2024
Rs5m fine imposed for overpricing, hoarding

APP
August 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   Under the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa is overseeing the active roles of price control magistrates in the field to eradicate overpricing and hoarding.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates across the district are mobilizing early in the morning to monitor the auctioning of fruits and vegetables in markets and ensure that other food items are sold at fixed prices.

From July 1 to August 1, price control magistrates visited 42,607 shops, vendors, and business centers throughout the district to check the pricing of food items. During these inspections, a total fine of Rs 5,221,000 was imposed for violations of price regulations. Additionally, two cases were registered against violators at local police stations, three shops were sealed, and 307 merchants were apprehended at the scene.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur has instructed shopkeepers to prominently display price lists to prevent difficulties for consumers during their purchases. He also directed the price control magistrates to ensure that food items are sold according to the established prices and to take legal action in case of any violations.

APP

